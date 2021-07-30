Senior Business Analyst at sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst that will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.
Required Experience:
- 5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
- 5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
- 3 – 5 years Retail industry experience
- 3 – 5 years in depth knowledge of HR processes
- 3 – 5 years SAP HR experience
- 2 – 3 years HR/Payroll qualification or relevant work experience (desirable)
- 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience (desirable)
- 3+ years Experience with complex integrated environment
- Infrastructure, integration and API is essential
Apply now for more information on this great venture
Desired Skills:
- aris
- To-be process
- As-is process
- Analyse Business Processes
- Business Process Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- Workflow Analysis
- SDLC
- Data Modelling
- SAP
- SAP HR
- retail industry
- erp experience
- HR Process
- SuccessFactors
- API
- Infrastructure
- Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years