Senior Business Analyst at sabenza IT

Jul 30, 2021

Our Client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst that will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Required Experience:

  • 5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
  • 5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
  • 3 – 5 years Retail industry experience
  • 3 – 5 years in depth knowledge of HR processes
  • 3 – 5 years SAP HR experience
  • 2 – 3 years HR/Payroll qualification or relevant work experience (desirable)
  • 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience (desirable)
  • 3+ years Experience with complex integrated environment
  • Infrastructure, integration and API is essential

Apply now for more information on this great venture

Desired Skills:

  • aris
  • To-be process
  • As-is process
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Workflow Analysis
  • SDLC
  • Data Modelling
  • SAP
  • SAP HR
  • retail industry
  • erp experience
  • HR Process
  • SuccessFactors
  • API
  • Infrastructure
  • Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

