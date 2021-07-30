Senior Business Analyst at sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst that will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Required Experience:

5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role

5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)

3 – 5 years Retail industry experience

3 – 5 years in depth knowledge of HR processes

3 – 5 years SAP HR experience

2 – 3 years HR/Payroll qualification or relevant work experience (desirable)

2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience (desirable)

3+ years Experience with complex integrated environment

Infrastructure, integration and API is essential

Apply now for more information on this great venture

Desired Skills:

aris

To-be process

As-is process

Analyse Business Processes

Business Process Analysis

Requirement Gathering

Workflow Analysis

SDLC

Data Modelling

SAP

SAP HR

retail industry

erp experience

HR Process

SuccessFactors

API

Infrastructure

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

