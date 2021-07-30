Senior Data Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
We’re looking to add great new talent to our Business Intelligence Competency Centre for an assertive and independent Senior Data Analyst.
The candidate will play an intermediary role between the technical team and the business assisting in the definition, analysis, and implementation of BI initiatives for the Group.
If you have an in-depth knowledge and experience in dealing with BI projects, and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.
Your responsibilities will be to:
- Responsible for the definition of user data requirements for BI projects and initiatives
- Conduct workshops and JAD sessions determining the data requirements
- Produce detailed written data requirements
- Define data specification documentation from the business requirements and produce flowcharts to clarify business understanding
- Assist developers with unit and integration testing
- Ensuring clear traceability between requirements and solution
- UAT for solution delivery
- Identifying gaps between requirements and solutions
- General trouble shooting of production problems
- Work across functional and technical teams
To qualify for this position, you will need:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- 5 – 8 years data analysis experience
- BI and Data Warehousing background and experience
- Strong data modelling experience
- Experience with working in Agile project teams
- Good interpersonal skills
- Planning and organising skills
- High level of influence and credibility
- Strategic thinking ability, with an analytical approach to problem solving
- Effective communication and facilitation skills
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.