Senior Data Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Business Intelligence Competency Centre for an assertive and independent Senior Data Analyst.

The candidate will play an intermediary role between the technical team and the business assisting in the definition, analysis, and implementation of BI initiatives for the Group.

If you have an in-depth knowledge and experience in dealing with BI projects, and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Your responsibilities will be to:

Responsible for the definition of user data requirements for BI projects and initiatives

Conduct workshops and JAD sessions determining the data requirements

Produce detailed written data requirements

Define data specification documentation from the business requirements and produce flowcharts to clarify business understanding

Assist developers with unit and integration testing

Ensuring clear traceability between requirements and solution

UAT for solution delivery

Identifying gaps between requirements and solutions

General trouble shooting of production problems

Work across functional and technical teams

To qualify for this position, you will need:

A relevant tertiary qualification

5 – 8 years data analysis experience

BI and Data Warehousing background and experience

Strong data modelling experience

Experience with working in Agile project teams

Good interpersonal skills

Planning and organising skills

High level of influence and credibility

Strategic thinking ability, with an analytical approach to problem solving

Effective communication and facilitation skills

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position