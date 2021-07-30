Senior Full Stack .Net Developer – REMOTE – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join a product shop specializing in SaaS across the SA, Oz, and the USA Market. They have been internationally recognized for their unique Customer experience software.

This is the perfect opportunity without multiple structures and a dragged-out turnaround time! You will. Find yourself being part of the decision-making process within a scale up environment disrupting the world in which we see Software as a Service.

Engage in real-time offshore projects using RestAPIs and Azure extensively. You will join a young innovative team who aim to create a significant impact throughout the world.

How to land the role::

5+ years’ experience in C# Development

Expertise in .Net Core / .Net 5, NoSQL DB, Messaging Queue

Experience in Angular 9+

Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS53249 which is a permanent role which is remote offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] PA CTC salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

Angular 9+

NoSQL DB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position