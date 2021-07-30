Senior .NET Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior .Net Developer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- 5 – 10 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#
- 5 -10 years Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
- 3 – 4 years UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams
- 3 – 4 years Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting
- 4 – 5 years Development experience in MVC
- 4 – 5 years Development experience in WPF
- 4 – 5 years Development experience in WCF
Skills Required:
- 5- 10 Years Good understanding of OO principles
- MS Office skills
- Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients
- Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity
For more information, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- mvc
- .net
- OO
- WPF
- WCF
- UML
- WCF Services
- ASP.NET
- .NET
- NET Development
- ASP.NET Web API
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years