Senior Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

We are looking to add great new talent to our Software Engineering team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of Microsoft and open source development technologies and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

With a vision to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa, The Foschini Group (TFG) consists of 18 stylish retail brands, 10 service divisions, over 2,000 stores, over 20 000 employees, 3.5 million customers and more than 17 billion in annual turnover! We are an innovative force with a passion for retail. TFG Infotec, the dedicated IT division of TFG, provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means: working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

Key performance areas:

Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in

C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core and vNext

Work with architecture and engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise

You should:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications

Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework

Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

The following would be advantageous

Experience with agile development methodologies and test driven development

Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles

Exposure to mobile development using technologies such as Xamarin or REACT

Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

Exposure to Apache Kafka and Red Hat OpenShift (or similar container technologies)

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

