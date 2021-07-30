Senior Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- 7 -10 years’ working experience within the IT industry.
- 3 – 5 years’ experience with architecting POS Platforms
- 3 years’ experience with implementing POS solutions.
- 5 years of Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes
- 5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP.
- 5+ years of Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
- 5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.
- 3+ years Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.
- 5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.
- 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
- 2-3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.
- 2-3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.
- 3+ years’ Experience in high volume data and file processing, in real-time and batch integration environments
For more information, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- pos
- POS Architecture
- POS Framework
- NoSQL
- rdbms
- agile
- togaf
- soa
- oo
- uml
- integrations
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years