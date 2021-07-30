Senior Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Jul 30, 2021

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • 7 -10 years’ working experience within the IT industry.
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience with architecting POS Platforms
  • 3 years’ experience with implementing POS solutions.
  • 5 years of Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes
  • 5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP.
  • 5+ years of Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
  • 5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.
  • 3+ years Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.
  • 5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.
  • 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
  • 2-3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.
  • 2-3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.
  • 3+ years’ Experience in high volume data and file processing, in real-time and batch integration environments

For more information, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • pos
  • POS Architecture
  • POS Framework
  • NoSQL
  • rdbms
  • agile
  • togaf
  • soa
  • oo
  • uml
  • integrations
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position