Senior Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

7 -10 years’ working experience within the IT industry.

3 – 5 years’ experience with architecting POS Platforms

3 years’ experience with implementing POS solutions.

5 years of Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes

5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP.

5+ years of Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

3+ years Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2-3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

2-3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

3+ years’ Experience in high volume data and file processing, in real-time and batch integration environments

For more information, apply now!

Desired Skills:

pos

POS Architecture

POS Framework

NoSQL

rdbms

agile

togaf

soa

oo

uml

integrations

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position