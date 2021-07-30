Senior Test Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Stores Technology team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of automated testing and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop a world-class multi-platform Point-of-Service solution that empowers store users to deliver a streamlined and seamless customer experience.

Our Stores Technology portfolio comprises platforms, services and functions needed to power our digital experiences and engagement for millions of TFG’s customers every day. We are passionate technologists who thrive on simple and elegant architecture. Innovation and agility are parts of our core. We are part of a dynamic team providing shared services across all of TFG’s brands with a focus on customer and employee. Come and get challenged in a fast-paced and agile environment.

This is an ideal role for a self-motivated, highly driven individual looking to take our test automation practices to the next level. We are seeking a candidate who understands the importance and value that test automation brings, who is has experience building and maintaining test automation frameworks and who is passionate about implementing an automate first mind set. The goal is to ensure quality and confidence in our releases to help increase the velocity of business value delivered to the organisation.

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

Your key performance areas will be:

Refine the existing Test Automation Strategy and assist with its implementation

Create and maintain a test automation framework for systems testing

Develop and maintain a suite of test automation scripts for a host of different platforms or devices

Identify opportunities for test automation in the SDLC and pro-actively automate where possible

Collaborate with product teams to design for testability and automation

Reporting on test automation results and communicating the benefits of test automation

Work closely with a product team to enable more efficient testing through automation

Coaching manual testers with regards to test automation and its execution

Interacting with different teams, including internal stakeholders and strategic partners

You should have:

Extensive experience using different automation tools e.g. CodedUI, Selenium

Experience with development or scripting languages e.g. .Net, Java, Python etc

A relevant IT or business tertiary qualification

Database skill and experience e.g. SQL queries

An ISTQB testing qualification

Knowledge of test automation best practices in waterfall and agile development environments

Experience in testing software, finding issues and reporting on the system quality

Exposure to software development technologies and an understanding of their use e.g. Web services, API, XML, stored procedures

You should be:

Able to work within a team, as well as independently

Customer and service delivery focused

Diplomatic and tactful, while also being assertive

Focused on attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and show initiative

A good communicator (both verbal and written)

Organised and able to meet deadlines

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

