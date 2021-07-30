Software Developer

Contract Role (Start off with 3 Months Contract after that go into a 12 Months Contract that will be renewed each year)

MUST BE ABLE TO WORK IN AN AFRIKAANS ENVIRONMENT & SPEAK AFRIKAANS FLUENTLY!

About the Role & Responsibilities

Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.

Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, or related field

Matric

Minimum Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years experience within an IT or Software Development role

Experience in Angular & Node.JS

Technical competence / Technologies Experience:

Angular

.Net Core (Beneficial)

Node.js

C#, Delphi, PHP, or other language experience (Preferred)

CSS knowledge

SOLID Design Principles

Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns

Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database

Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)

Knowledge on Entity Framework

Service-Oriented Architecture

Domain-Driven Design

Agile & Scaled Agile Framework

Kanban

Advantageous:

Source Control (SVN, TFS)

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning

Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

Desired Skills:

Angular

Node.js

JavaScript

.NET Core

C#

Delphi

NoSQL

Mysql

Afrikaans

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

