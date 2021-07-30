Software Engineer at Dotmodus

Skills:

Java/Springboot/microservices;

Strong data engineering experience eg Kafka, Mongo DB, Streamsets, Informatica, etc.

Python, Django, Postgres, Mysql, Any Cloud Experience, Rest Service

Some experience in the following stack : Kubernetes, Docker, Rkt, apache beam, PySpark, traefik, BigQuery, BigTable, Cloud Spanner or whatever else is the best tool for the job to get the job do

Desired Skills:

Java

springboot

microservices

Python

django

rest services

About The Employer:

DotModus is a technology firm focused on business transformation through cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. We are an agile group of developers and data scientists that represent a broad range of perspectives and skill sets. Our custom, data-driven solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve decision making, and streamline their operations. Our value is further strengthened by our strategic partnerships – DotModus is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, a AWS Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Partner. We are trusted implementation experts of Trifacta, Anthos, Apigee and Looker.

