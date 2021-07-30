Software Engineer at Dotmodus

Skills:
-
Java/Springboot/microservices;
-
Strong data engineering experience eg Kafka, Mongo DB, Streamsets, Informatica, etc.
- Python, Django, Postgres, Mysql, Any Cloud Experience, Rest Service
- Some experience in the following stack : Kubernetes, Docker, Rkt, apache beam, PySpark, traefik, BigQuery, BigTable, Cloud Spanner or whatever else is the best tool for the job to get the job do
Desired Skills:
- Java
- springboot
- microservices
- Python
- django
- rest services
About The Employer:
DotModus is a technology firm focused on business transformation through cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. We are an agile group of developers and data scientists that represent a broad range of perspectives and skill sets. Our custom, data-driven solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve decision making, and streamline their operations. Our value is further strengthened by our strategic partnerships – DotModus is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, a AWS Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Partner. We are trusted implementation experts of Trifacta, Anthos, Apigee and Looker.