Solutions Architect at IoT.nxt

The Solution Architect is responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating, and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. This role requires excellent project management and communication skills.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Creates and leads the process of integrating IT systems for them to meet an organization’s requirements.
- Conducts a system architecture evaluation and collaborates with project management and IT development teams to improve the architecture.
- Evaluates project constraints to find alternatives, alleviate risks, and perform process re-engineering if required.
- Updates stakeholders on the status of product development processes and budgets.
- Notifies stakeholders about any issues connected to the architecture.
- Fixes technical issues as they arise.
- Analyzes the business impact that certain technical choices may have on a client’s business processes.
- Supervises and guides development teams.
- Continuously researches emerging technologies and proposes changes to the existing architecture.
Desired Skills:
- Pre-sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years