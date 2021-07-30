Solutions Architect at IoT.nxt

The Solution Architect is responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating, and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. This role requires excellent project management and communication skills.

Roles and responsibilities:

Creates and leads the process of integrating IT systems for them to meet an organization’s requirements.

Conducts a system architecture evaluation and collaborates with project management and IT development teams to improve the architecture.

Evaluates project constraints to find alternatives, alleviate risks, and perform process re-engineering if required.

Updates stakeholders on the status of product development processes and budgets.

Notifies stakeholders about any issues connected to the architecture.

Fixes technical issues as they arise.

Analyzes the business impact that certain technical choices may have on a client’s business processes.

Supervises and guides development teams.

Continuously researches emerging technologies and proposes changes to the existing architecture.

Desired Skills:

Pre-sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

