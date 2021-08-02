Business Analyst at Parvana

About the Client:

A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.

Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.

A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Working with clients, internal IT and service providers.

1st line system support to clients.

Managing and participating in Operational Meetings and reporting.

Managing all client project scope changes.

Providing support to developers.

Managing and participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC.

System and system environment administration, release management and configuration.

General System, Process and Client Communication.

Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance and productivity.

Developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

Qualifications:

B.Com or Industrial Engineering degree or a similar qualification.

Skills / Experience:

At least 3 -5 years experience in the Group Life and Risk industry would be an advantage.

Understanding of the Group Life Insurance and related products, processes and systems will be an advantage.

Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated Project Management processes.

Practical experience in client service management.

Strong communications skills.

Finance services experience essential.

Knowledge of the Life Insurance Industry would be an advantage.

