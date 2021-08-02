Data Scientist at Reverside

Data Scientist Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forData ScientistProfessionals with 5+ years experience.

About The Employer:

Job Summary

An exciting opportunity exists within the Data Analytics Team for a Data Scientist. In this role, you will be required to analyse large amounts of raw information to find patterns that solve complex business problems. We will rely on you to build data assets to extract valuable business insights for team. You should be highly analytical with an expert level of analysis, mathematics and statistics. Critical thinking and problem-solving skills are essential for interpreting data.

The role also entails:

Job Description

Data extraction, manipulation and analysis for insights and forecasting

Support the operational teams through transforming data into insights

Development of predictive models to enhance customer, product and colleague insights

Use data-oriented approach to work with others in solving complex business problems around profitability, marketing, risk, and operational analysis

A passion to solve complex problems through an approach that delivers business value through an iterative process

Education / Experience

Related Data Science Certifications

3 – 5 years in data science or data analytics experience, ideally in a banking environment

Knowledge of PowerBI, R, SQL, Python and Hadoop is essential; familiarity with Scala and Java is an asset

