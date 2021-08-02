- 3-5 Years experienced in C#.
- Good understanding of Object oriented programming.
- Good Understanding of Interface driven development.
- Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
- Minimum SQL Server 2017
- Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
- Razor experience in MVC
- Experience In EF 7 Code first
- Good knowledge in LINQ
- Self-motivated
- Punctual
- Good communication skills
- Available for afterhours deployments
Optional Bonus:
- Kendo UI MVC
- Dev Extreme UI
- Experience in .Net Standard
- Experience in .Net Core 3.0
- Experience in .Net 5.0
- Experience in VB.Net
- MySQL
- Financial investment industry experience
Desired Skills:
- .Net Framework
- EF 7
- LINQ
- MVC
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Client’s solution is integrated investment management and administration platform.
Revolutionary software solutions for the investment industry