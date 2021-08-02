Developer

Aug 2, 2021

  • 3-5 Years experienced in C#.
  • Good understanding of Object oriented programming.
  • Good Understanding of Interface driven development.
  • Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
  • Minimum SQL Server 2017
  • Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
  • Razor experience in MVC
  • Experience In EF 7 Code first
  • Good knowledge in LINQ
  • Self-motivated
  • Punctual
  • Good communication skills
  • Available for afterhours deployments

Optional Bonus:

  • Kendo UI MVC
  • Dev Extreme UI
  • Experience in .Net Standard
  • Experience in .Net Core 3.0
  • Experience in .Net 5.0
  • Experience in VB.Net
  • MySQL
  • Financial investment industry experience

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Framework
  • EF 7
  • LINQ
  • MVC
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The Client’s solution is integrated investment management and administration platform.
Revolutionary software solutions for the investment industry

