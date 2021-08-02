Developer

3-5 Years experienced in C#.

Good understanding of Object oriented programming.

Good Understanding of Interface driven development.

Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

Minimum SQL Server 2017

Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

Razor experience in MVC

Experience In EF 7 Code first

Good knowledge in LINQ

Self-motivated

Punctual

Good communication skills

Available for afterhours deployments

Optional Bonus:

Kendo UI MVC

Dev Extreme UI

Experience in .Net Standard

Experience in .Net Core 3.0

Experience in .Net 5.0

Experience in VB.Net

MySQL

Financial investment industry experience

Desired Skills:

.Net Framework

EF 7

LINQ

MVC

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Client’s solution is integrated investment management and administration platform.

Revolutionary software solutions for the investment industry

