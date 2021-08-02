dormakaba offers riot relief

Access control and security solutions provider dormakaba has launched a Riot Relief, an initiative based on discounted products and services to help businesses recover from recent protest action.

Recently, businesses in parts of Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces fell victim to widespread protest action which quickly spilled over into violent destruction of property and looting. Many business owners were left in complete despair amid the wanton vandalism and complete disregard for services and suppliers.

dormakaba has announced Riot Relief through which businesses are offered products and services available at discounted rates.

The company specialises in access control and security that is essential to operators in every industry and sector.

dormakaba will facilitate all product sales and service-related queries via its service division, which supports a national network of dedicated supporting staff, providing free on -site surveys, support and estimation .

dormakaba Service also offers reduced callout and labour charges. It will arrange for the nearest merchant to assist with implementation and discounts.