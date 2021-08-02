ETL Developer/ Data Warehousing specialist at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main:

Purpose To build and maintain the Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) data process from multiple source systems and technologies into and out of a datawarehouse to support the reporting and analytics teams, and operations across the business. This role will include building and maintaining data transfer pipelines for system external to the datawarehouse (eg. System migrations). This role will extend to monitoring and improving the data quality through improvements in ETL processes and enriched datasets.

Accountabilities ETL Process:

Maintain, implement and monitor ETL Process for optimisations and integrity of data

Ensure efficiency and best use of resources for import (and export) routines

Ensure accuracy and optimal structure of data in extraction and storage processes

Continually review process and make enhancements for efficiency and accuracy Summation and aggregation of data:

Provide aggregated datasets to business departments to simplify reporting

Extract detailed datasets and create data pipelines for system migrations and data transfers to external systems

Manage resources to avoid continual reprocessing of the same dataset for the same outputs Support to reporting teams:

Provide support to business information team in understanding datasets

Implement and maintain new datasets and fields in ETL process to support reporting requirements Monitor and review processes:

Review and monitor existing process and data structures with a view to continually enhancing existing structures and processes 4. Skills/Experience Required

Bachelor of Science degree (Computer Science) or equivalent

3-4years’ applicable work experience in SQL, relational databases and data manipulation

ETL Tools: SSIS

Experience/exposure to Cloud Data warehousing advantageous 5. Competencies Required

Job Profile

Analytic thinking

Interpreting Data

Attention to detail

Problem solving

Self-belief

Team working

Good communication skills

Meeting timescales

Relationship building

Desired Skills:

Database

data warehousing

(ETL)

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position