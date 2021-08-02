Intel debuts high-performance NUC

Intel has announced the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit (code-named Beast Canyon), a highly modular desktop PC engineered for gaming, streaming and recording.

With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, support for full-size discrete graphics cards and a full range of I/O ports, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit delivers high performance gameplay and smooth, immersive visuals.

The highest-performing Intel NUC yet delivers a premium and size-optimized PC package for creating innovative desktops suited to gamers’ unique performance needs. Packing the latest hardware components into a tiny 8-litre case, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit is loaded with features typically found in much larger gaming rigs and offers customizable design options.

Running up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor featuring eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 5GHz frequency. Kits are also available with an unlocked1 Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Additional features include:

* Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel WiFi 6E, a 2,5-gigabit Intel Ethernet port, and a 650-watt internal power supply.

* Customise with a full-size discrete graphics card, up to 64Gb of dual-channel memory and four M.2 slots.

* Hinged chassis lid for easier upgrading.

* Three large 92mm fans.

* RGB under-chassis lighting and replaceable RGB front logo.

The new Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kits are expected to be available starting in 2021’s third quarter, with more rolling out through the end of this year.