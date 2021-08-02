Intel debuts new Xeon processors

Intel has launched its newest generation Intel Xeon W-3300 processors, available from its system integrator partners.

Built for advanced workstation professionals, Intel Xeon W-3300 processors offer extra performance, expanded platform capabilities, and enterprise-grade security and reliability in a single-socket solution.

The Intel Xeon W-3300 processors are designed for next-gen professional applications with heavily threaded, input/output-intensive workloads.

Use cases stretch across artificial intelligence (AI), architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and media and entertainment (M&E), with a new processor core architecture to transform efficiency and advanced technologies to support data integrity.

Five new processors (W-3375, W-3365, W-3345, W-3335 and W-3323) include up to 38 cores and 76 threads with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology, frequencies up to 4.0 GHz, 64 processor PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes and up to 4TB of DDR4-3200 error-correcting code (ECC) memory support.

Intel Xeon W-3300 processors feature a new processor core architecture and, as compared to the previous generation, deliver:

* Up to 2,5-times maximum memory capacity support1 and up to 31% memory bandwidth increase.

* Up to 45% faster multi-threaded performance in Cinema 4D workloads.

* Up to 26% faster on preview rendering workloads in AutoDesk Maya.

* Up to 20% faster editing and encoding performance in Adobe Premiere Pro workloads.

* Up to 27% faster on final 3D rendering workloads in AutoDesk Maya.

Other featured technologies include:

* Up to 4.0 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost 2.0.

* Intel Deep Learning Boost to power machine learning inferencing workloads.

* Up to 4TB DDR4-3200 8-channel memory support.

* Intel AVX-512 instruction support.

* Error-correcting code (ECC) memory support.

* Built-in reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) technologies.

* Intel Optane SSD P5800X support.