Master Data Manager at Consol Glass

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 13 August 2021 at 4:30pm.
Purpose of the Role:
Management of the Consol Master Data Department, providing vision and expertise in the Supply Chain master data environment, providing the necessary leadership and skills to effectively ensure accurate and timeous master data to the Consol business and its subsidiaries. Documenting and updating master data processes and procedures, and performing periodic checks to ensure accuracy and integrity of the master data entities. Identifying and implementing master data process improvement opportunities using different technologies.
Key Performance Areas
- Management of the Consol Master Data department including the day-to-day activities, work allocation, employee relations and performance management
- Provide knowledge, guidance and expertise to Master Data Controllers for personal growth and experience
- Liaising with different departments to resolve master data related issues and queries
- Coordinate financial year-end activities to ensure standard cost estimates are accurate and according to standards
- Master Data Process improvements and automation using existing SAP functionality and specialized tools
- Maintaining and expanding the Business Rule Framework implementation in Consol for on-entry validation and reporting
- Periodic and ad hoc reporting on different master data entities to ensure accuracy and consistency
- Documenting and maintaining master data maintenance procedures
- Maintaining the departmental roles and responsibilities matrix
- Implementing and embedding master data best practices to ensure accuracy and consistency
- Support and management of all project related master data requirements
- Resource & activity planning and management to achieve optimal and timeous results on operational and project related requirements
- Ensure rapid turnaround of master data requests to meet service levels agreed with the rest of the business
- Periodic performance reporting to Senior Management
Qualifications:
- Supply Chain/Information Systems Tertiary Degree or Diploma
- SAP Supply Chain Certification Advantageous
Experience:
- 5 to 10 years or more management experience in similar role with proven track record
- 5 years or more experience in SAP ECC Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Procurement in a manufacturing environment
- Experience/exposure to SAGE X3 will be advantageous
Competencies:
- Good leadership, interpersonal and management skills
- Self-starter with the ability to work independently
- Must have the ability to work accurately and efficiently with exceptional attention to detail
- Excellent, principle based decision making skills and drive for results
- Excellent knowledge of the supply chain environment with emphasis on manufacturing/production, inventory management, procurement and sales
- Extensive knowledge of SAP R3 MM, PP, LE, SD modules with a good understanding of integration between the modules
- Good knowledge in the SAP Classification system
- MS Office Excel Advanced (Macros, Pivot tables, advanced formulae)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience and proficiency in SAP R3 data extraction (SAP tables and ad hoc query)
- Logically minded and problem solving skills
- Must be structured and organized with exceptional time management skills
- Ability to perform well in a high pressure environment
- Must have a learning nature to acquire and transfer knowledge
Desired Skills:
- SAP ECC Materials Management (MM)
- Production Planning (PP)
- SAGE X3
- Procurement
- Inventory Management
- Master Data
- SAP R3 MM
- Material Master Data
- Master Data Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma