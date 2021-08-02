Master Data Manager at Consol Glass

Purpose of the Role:

Management of the Consol Master Data Department, providing vision and expertise in the Supply Chain master data environment, providing the necessary leadership and skills to effectively ensure accurate and timeous master data to the Consol business and its subsidiaries. Documenting and updating master data processes and procedures, and performing periodic checks to ensure accuracy and integrity of the master data entities. Identifying and implementing master data process improvement opportunities using different technologies.

Key Performance Areas

Management of the Consol Master Data department including the day-to-day activities, work allocation, employee relations and performance management

Provide knowledge, guidance and expertise to Master Data Controllers for personal growth and experience

Liaising with different departments to resolve master data related issues and queries

Coordinate financial year-end activities to ensure standard cost estimates are accurate and according to standards

Master Data Process improvements and automation using existing SAP functionality and specialized tools

Maintaining and expanding the Business Rule Framework implementation in Consol for on-entry validation and reporting

Periodic and ad hoc reporting on different master data entities to ensure accuracy and consistency

Documenting and maintaining master data maintenance procedures

Maintaining the departmental roles and responsibilities matrix

Implementing and embedding master data best practices to ensure accuracy and consistency

Support and management of all project related master data requirements

Resource & activity planning and management to achieve optimal and timeous results on operational and project related requirements

Ensure rapid turnaround of master data requests to meet service levels agreed with the rest of the business

Periodic performance reporting to Senior Management

Qualifications:

Supply Chain/Information Systems Tertiary Degree or Diploma

SAP Supply Chain Certification Advantageous

Experience:

5 to 10 years or more management experience in similar role with proven track record

5 years or more experience in SAP ECC Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Procurement in a manufacturing environment

Experience/exposure to SAGE X3 will be advantageous

Competencies:

Good leadership, interpersonal and management skills

Self-starter with the ability to work independently

Must have the ability to work accurately and efficiently with exceptional attention to detail

Excellent, principle based decision making skills and drive for results

Excellent knowledge of the supply chain environment with emphasis on manufacturing/production, inventory management, procurement and sales

Extensive knowledge of SAP R3 MM, PP, LE, SD modules with a good understanding of integration between the modules

Good knowledge in the SAP Classification system

MS Office Excel Advanced (Macros, Pivot tables, advanced formulae)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience and proficiency in SAP R3 data extraction (SAP tables and ad hoc query)

Logically minded and problem solving skills

Must be structured and organized with exceptional time management skills

Ability to perform well in a high pressure environment

Must have a learning nature to acquire and transfer knowledge

