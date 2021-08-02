Our IT client that specializes in the Retail sector is seeking a PL/SQL Developer to join their team that is based in Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
- Design Dimensional Models
- Requirements gathering
- Requirements & QA Documentation
- Design and implement complex ETL packages
- Participate in design and code reviews
- Create QA documentation related to testing
- Maintenance and Support of Current Systems
- Standby
Requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- 2-3 Years Oracle PL/SQL Skills
- Dimensional Modelling
- Preferred – Autosys and Korn shell Scripting
- Preferred – Some ETL Tools Experience (SSIS, Datastage, Informatica, etc)
- Retail experience
- Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably.
- GIT or source control tool experience
Salary: R300 000 – R360 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Pl/Sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric