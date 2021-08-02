PL/SQL Developer

Our IT client that specializes in the Retail sector is seeking a PL/SQL Developer to join their team that is based in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

Design Dimensional Models

Requirements gathering

Requirements & QA Documentation

Design and implement complex ETL packages

Participate in design and code reviews

Create QA documentation related to testing

Maintenance and Support of Current Systems

Standby

Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

2-3 Years Oracle PL/SQL Skills

Dimensional Modelling

Preferred – Autosys and Korn shell Scripting

Preferred – Some ETL Tools Experience (SSIS, Datastage, Informatica, etc)

Retail experience

Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably.

GIT or source control tool experience

Salary: R300 000 – R360 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Pl/Sql

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

