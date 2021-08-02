PL/SQL Developer

Aug 2, 2021

Our IT client that specializes in the Retail sector is seeking a PL/SQL Developer to join their team that is based in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

  • Design Dimensional Models
  • Requirements gathering
  • Requirements & QA Documentation
  • Design and implement complex ETL packages
  • Participate in design and code reviews
  • Create QA documentation related to testing
  • Maintenance and Support of Current Systems
  • Standby

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • 2-3 Years Oracle PL/SQL Skills
  • Dimensional Modelling
  • Preferred – Autosys and Korn shell Scripting
  • Preferred – Some ETL Tools Experience (SSIS, Datastage, Informatica, etc)
  • Retail experience
  • Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably.
  • GIT or source control tool experience

Salary: R300 000 – R360 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

