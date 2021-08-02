Project Manager

3 Year Fixed Term Contract Position

The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, coordination, implementation, managing and reporting on projects ensuring that timelines, scope and budget requirements and expectations are aligned to business strategy, are met and communicated to management and clients.

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications, experience, and skills:

A Project Management (PMP) qualification;

A Bachelor’s degree;

A Master’s degree or equivalent qualification will be preferred;

A minimum of five (5) years’ proven experience in Project Management;

Experience in the telecommunication sector will be an added advantage;

Advanced knowledge of contract management systems, project management systems and tools;

Moderate knowledge of spreadsheet software and word processing software;

Basic knowledge of database software.

Responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Contribute to the proposal preparations ensuring the scope of a project is sound, timeframes and budget achievable;

Be responsible for project actitivities and roll out by determining detailed specifications of project requirements

Communicating with stakeholders to ensure project deliverables are aligned to requirements and specifications

Provide Project office support by overseeing technical project leadsn and allocated project admninistrative staff

*Appointment will be on a level commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Desired Skills:

Project management

communication

negotiation

leadership

Desired Accreditations:

Project Management Institute

