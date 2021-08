SAP FI/CO Consultant at Deloitte 3

I am looking for a SAP FICO Consultant with Open TextContract opportunityDuration: 4-6 monthsLocation: RemoteDetailsSAP Open Text Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) (Must have)Implementation and Rollout project experience along with profound experience in Support projectsExperience working with ECC 6.0 and SAP S/4 HANA versions as a role of configuration and functional Consultant.

Desired Skills:

SAP

FI

CO

Consultant

OpenText

