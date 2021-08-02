SAP Functional Analyst – Finance at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the [URL Removed] Objectives

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To oversee the developing of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the Standards

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Qualifications

An Accounting/IT-related Post Graduate qualification is essential.

Experience

4-6 Years SAP – Retail Domain experience

8+ Years SAP FI experience with specific modules FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE, BPC

8+ Years Integration Supply Chain MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW

4+ Years SAP Solution Manager

2+ Years SAP ABAP development [Read and debugging skills]

4+ Years ALE

2+ Years Development/maintenance of SAP workflow

2+ Years Fiori UX designs and integration

4+ Years Aris Process Modelling

Knowledge and Skills

6 Years In-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and BPC and Integration of Supply Chain MM, TD, TSW. GTS, SD and BW SAP BPC/EPM & SAP Data Services Integration

6 Years Understanding of Accounting Principles

6 Years IMG Configuration

1 Year Standard ABAP [Read & debug]

1 Year SAP Script

1 Year Object Oriented ABAP

2 Years Fiori (UX design & integration)

2 Years Agile methodology

4 Years Aris Process Modelling

2 Years Project Management Skills Management skills

MS Office skills

Good communication skills (oral & written)

Organising, analytical and problem solving skills

