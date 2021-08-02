Scrum Master at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Scrum Master

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point, Hillcrest, Durban

Accountable to: Command Centre Leader

Purpose of the Role:

The Scrum Master plays a crucial part as he/she is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team members to ensure the success of products delivery.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for coaching agile methods and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity across the Scrum Team

Identifying risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution

Coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution

Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives,

Regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment

Be a role model for best practices in Agile process execution, motivating other team members to do the same

Monitor, learn, and implement industry best practices from the agile community

Coach and develop others, an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, and focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance

Effective and consistent collaborator, influencer, and negotiator, able to highlight internal and external dependencies and break down complex blockers

Lead an Agile software development environment and methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD Agile ceremonies, tools. and artefacts, e.g., retrospectives, demos, increment planning, information radiators

User story definition and team backlog management

Backlog item estimation

Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools

Supporting and educating the Product Owner

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner with JIRA/Confluence, MS Project

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field

At least 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or Product Owner with agile teams

You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development

You have any other relevant Agile certifications

At least 5 years’ experience with projects delivered as Scrum Master

Excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, with the ability to inspire, influence, and update delivery teams and senior executives Excellent time-management and organizational skills

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team

Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude

Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery

Demonstrates resilience

Strong work ethic and drive for results

Good understanding of the business capability/user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes

Personal Characteristics:

Natural “servant” leader

Organised

Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the values

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Emotionally resilient

Proactive and engaging

Pragmatic and logical problem solver

Creative thinker, driving change and able to adapt to a continually evolving and fast-paced working environment

Flexible and enjoys dynamic working environment

Copes well under pressure

Curious about new digital technologies

Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.

Customer centric

Storyteller

Delegator

Conflict resolver

Business orientated

Ability to hold the line

