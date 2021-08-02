Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled and collaborative Technical Test Automation Analyst to play a key part in the Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation as well as participating in Backlog Refinements!

The right person for the job must be client-facing with a positive can-do attitude; and have the ability to work well across a broader global team.

Requirements:

8+ years commercial experience

HTTPS

FTPS

MQ

SOAP

Java EE

Java

Docker

RESTful

SQL

TDD

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Maven

Gradle

DevOps

KIRA

BitBucket

JUnit

Cloud

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ52784 this is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

