Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled and collaborative Technical Test Automation Analyst to play a key part in the Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation as well as participating in Backlog Refinements!
The right person for the job must be client-facing with a positive can-do attitude; and have the ability to work well across a broader global team.
Requirements:
- 8+ years commercial experience
- HTTPS
- FTPS
- MQ
- SOAP
- Java EE
- Java
- Docker
- RESTful
- SQL
- TDD
- IntelliJ
- KAFKA
- Maven
- Gradle
- DevOps
- KIRA
- BitBucket
- JUnit
- Cloud
- Jenkins
Reference Number for this position is GZ52784 this is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma