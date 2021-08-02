Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 2, 2021

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled and collaborative Technical Test Automation Analyst to play a key part in the Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation as well as participating in Backlog Refinements!

The right person for the job must be client-facing with a positive can-do attitude; and have the ability to work well across a broader global team.

Requirements:

  • 8+ years commercial experience
  • HTTPS
  • FTPS
  • MQ
  • SOAP
  • Java EE
  • Java
  • Docker
  • RESTful
  • SQL
  • TDD
  • IntelliJ
  • KAFKA
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • DevOps
  • KIRA
  • BitBucket
  • JUnit
  • Cloud
  • Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ52784 this is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

