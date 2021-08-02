Senior Mobile Developer and Team Leader

Senior Mobile Developer and Team Lead
Cape Town
Prospects- R750,000 R800,000 per annum
An international organisation is looking for a dynamic Mobile Developer with leadership abilities. You will be part of a team that strives for the best and has fun doing so with many daily activities available to you as well.
Responsibilities:
- Regularly improve on the users experience
- Assist with inventive ways to assist with improvements
- Construct, implement and test in an Agile environment
- Expand mobile app functionality
Requirements:
- Min 2-4 years IOS experience
- Required qualification: Degree- BSc, BEng with computer science etc
- Experience working with Objective-C, ORM platforms, Swift and Java
- Experience working in Agile development (Scrum/Kanban)
