Senior Mobile Developer and Team Leader

Senior Mobile Developer and Team Lead

Cape Town

Prospects- R750,000 R800,000 per annum

An international organisation is looking for a dynamic Mobile Developer with leadership abilities. You will be part of a team that strives for the best and has fun doing so with many daily activities available to you as well.

Responsibilities:

Regularly improve on the users experience

Assist with inventive ways to assist with improvements

Construct, implement and test in an Agile environment

Expand mobile app functionality

Requirements:

Min 2-4 years IOS experience

Required qualification: Degree- BSc, BEng with computer science etc

Experience working with Objective-C, ORM platforms, Swift and Java

Experience working in Agile development (Scrum/Kanban)

Jacqui Govender

Recruitment Consultant

