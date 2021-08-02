Senior .NET Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Retail Giant with a large footprint on the African continent seeks the coding expertise of a Senior .Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will include developing .Net programs and functions, Code Reviews and managing the release process. The successful candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in IT Programming, 5-10 years experience coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#, writing SQL code and stored procedures, OO Principles, MS Office; 3-4 years UML exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams & experience in creating of Transactional Reporting. You must also be able to handle difficult [URL Removed] operational systems in accordance with company standards –

Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.

Develop .Net programs and functions.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst.

Unit Testing of developed programs and functions.

Code Reviews with peers.

Maintain operational systems in accordance with company standards

Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.

Document changes.

Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst.

Unit Testing of developed programs and functions.

Code Reviews with peers.

Manage the release process

Capture the release using the release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached.

Provide support to users of the systems

Provide business support on existing systems.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Grade 12 / Matric.

IT Programming Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills 5 10 Years:

Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#.

Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures.

Good understanding of OO Principles.

MS Office skills.

4 5 Years:

Development experience in MVC, WPF and WCF.

3 4 Years:

UML exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams.

Reporting Services experience in creating of Transactional Reporting.

Other:

Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients.

Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity.

