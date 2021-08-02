Senior Systems Analyst at Deloitte 4

Aug 2, 2021

  • Implement system requirements as per Business Analyst approved document
  • Define application problems and communicate with business
  • Controls solution by establishing specifications and coordinating production with programmers
  • Validates testing results as per Software tester report
  • Ensures operation by training application/ system users and provide support
  • 5 years experience in various ICT disciplines in private and public sector
  • 5 to 10 years experience in ICT solutions implementation role

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Systems
  • Analyst

