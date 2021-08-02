Systems Administrator at Headhunters

Our client based in Durban is currently looking to employ a Systems Administrator.

Main purpose of the position:

The System Administrator Role is a technical position that requires basic knowledge across multiple areas of IT Support & Infrastructure. The System Administrator will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support requirements, to ensure maximum productivity of end users.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Provide On-Site First & Second Level End User Support.
  • Provide Basic System Administrative Functions.
  • Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:
  • Laptops.
  • Desktops.
  • MFP Printers.
  • VOIP Hardware.
  • Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).
  • Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10).
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).
  • Proficient with Office 365 Applications & Administration.
  • Basic Experience with Server Operation Systems (SBS[Phone Number Removed];R[Phone Number Removed];R2/2016).
  • Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential
  • DHCP.
  • DNS.
  • VPNs.
  • Routing.
  • Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:
  • UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet).
  • Routers.
  • UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware.
  • Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:
  • ADSL.
  • 3G / LTE.
  • Fibre.
  • Microwave.
  • Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:
  • ESET Endpoint Protection.
  • Experience with Virtual Environments essential:
  • Hyper-V.
  • VMware.
  • Technical experience with SysPro advantageous.
  • Minimum of 2 years in a System Administrator Role.

Personal Attributes:

  • Must be able to work under pressure.
  • Must be able to address multiple calls simultaneously and prioritize accordingly.
  • Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
  • Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
  • Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
  • Neatness in work essential.
  • Passion for the IT Industry.
  • Results driven, positive and professional disposition.
  • Client service skills and customer approach.
  • Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.
  • Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.
  • Honest and reliable.
  • Self-Motivated.
  • Drivers license and own transport essential.

