Systems Administrator at Headhunters

Our client based in Durban is currently looking to employ a Systems Administrator.

Main purpose of the position:

The System Administrator Role is a technical position that requires basic knowledge across multiple areas of IT Support & Infrastructure. The System Administrator will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support requirements, to ensure maximum productivity of end users.

Key Performance Areas:

Provide On-Site First & Second Level End User Support.

Provide Basic System Administrative Functions.

Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:

Laptops.

Desktops.

MFP Printers.

VOIP Hardware.

Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).

Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.

Experience and Qualifications:

Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10).

Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).

Proficient with Office 365 Applications & Administration.

Basic Experience with Server Operation Systems (SBS[Phone Number Removed];R[Phone Number Removed];R2/2016).

Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential

DHCP.

DNS.

VPNs.

Routing.

Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:

UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet).

Routers.

UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware.

Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:

ADSL.

3G / LTE.

Fibre.

Microwave.

Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:

ESET Endpoint Protection.

Experience with Virtual Environments essential:

Hyper-V.

VMware.

Technical experience with SysPro advantageous.

Minimum of 2 years in a System Administrator Role.

Personal Attributes:

Must be able to work under pressure.

Must be able to address multiple calls simultaneously and prioritize accordingly.

Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.

Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.

Neatness in work essential.

Passion for the IT Industry.

Results driven, positive and professional disposition.

Client service skills and customer approach.

Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.

Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.

Excellent time management skills.

Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.

Honest and reliable.

Self-Motivated.

Drivers license and own transport essential.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

