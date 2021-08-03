Business Intelligence Analyst

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Work closely with PIMS departments and IT teams to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. Act as the Administrator of the PIMS workflow systems (Excalibur). Develop and manage BI solutions.

Workflow System Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes 2. Collaborate with business users 3. Identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations 4. Business Intelligence Solutions development and execution 5. Provide reports, processes and Excel VBA solutions

Business Intelligence Analyst – 12 Months FTC

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma Business Intelligence certification

3 years’ experience in IT related functions

3 years working knowledge of the Collections environment

3 years practical experience developing computer programs SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration Workflow Administration (preferably Excalibur) and campaign Development Business Analysis & Business process engineering Microsoft Office Applications Business Intelligence software (preferably Power BI)

Email Applications to [Email Address Removed] – Closing Friday 6th August 2021

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

