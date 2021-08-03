Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Demonstrable skills required having mapped and designed ETLs from Core Banking and or Policy Admin Systems to GL. Technical integration experience will be strong advantage as well as testing experience (developing test cases, doing testing etc) Must also have MIS and report building experienceDelivers relevant and insightful information to the Business, whilst helping the organisation grow around Business Intelligence.- Collaborates with business stakeholders to determine business needs and relevant delivery of requirements.- Documents and maintains ETL mapping files, validations and transform rules.- Documents master data management procedures and policies- Map data flows and requirements into Features, User stories, Sprint tasks- Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.- Ensures solutions present timely, consistent, accurate, complete and valid data.- Guides and advises the Business on the most appropriate solution(s) to meet their needs and develop complete and accurate models.- Provides quality information analysis to support key business decisions and reporting needs.- Provides MIS support to satisfy existing reporting requirements and design new reporting structures where required. This includes the automation of regular reports.- Analyses and makes recommendations on data to inform and develop business strategy.- Data mining, data modelling, report creation and automation, end user education and training.- Provides ongoing support to users to ensure successful adoption and troubleshooting of the solutions developed.- Supports users through their UAT processes, including testing and documentationof the solution developed.- Research and suggest changes to BI strategy to ensure continuous improvement and the implementation of current BI strategies.

