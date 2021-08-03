Employees spend hours a week trying to make tech work

Employees spend hours every week trying to make their IT and connectivity work properly – time that could be clawed back if they had the right devices.

An Intel-commissioned UK-based survey found that more than 40% of employees polled said they spent two to three hours a week trying to fix IT issues related to productivity applications and one-third reported spending the same amount of time troubleshooting video conferencing.

The study found that almost half of all employees polled said a more powerful or upgraded device would enable them to be more productive in their roles, with 37%saying they could recover more than six hours per week of lost or unproductive time.

As companies stabilise in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and IT decision-makers (ITDMs) adjust infrastructure spending to meet the unique demands of hybrid working, many companies are confronted with the issue of employees working with clunky, outdated machines.

Employee and company performance improvements hinge on the ability of ITDMs to redirect their priorities and subsequent investment into powerful, yet flexible devices that marry the form and function needs of both the modern hybrid worker and the manageability needs of their IT teams.

Intel commissioned a report looking at the viewpoints of over 1 000 UK-based hybrid employees and ITDMs. The report sought a balance of opinions of how important well-functioning devices, such as Intel Evo vPro laptops, could be in day-to-day operations.

Of the employees surveyed, 43% said they used two to three hours a week trying to fix IT issues related to productivity applications, and 33% reported spending the same amount of time troubleshooting video conferencing. When considering the median UK annual salary for 2020 of 31 461 pounds1, that time equates to just over 190 pounds per month in wasted productivity, or 2 292 pounds per year (or about $3 165), for each employee.

Other key takeaways from the report include:

* 76% of employees and 88% of the ITDMs surveyed said device connectivity (for example, fast Wi-Fi) was of high importance.

* 66% of employees and 81% of ITDMs prioritise better video quality for hybrid working devices.

* 60% of employees and 63% of ITDMs said it was important to have a device that is thin and light/ultra-portable.

Almost half of all employees polled said a more powerful or upgraded device would enable them to be more productive in their role, with 37% saying they could recover more than six hours per week of lost or unproductive time.

The report also benchmarked pain points that employees have with their existing PC devices, and looked at other considerations unique to the ITDMs surveyed, such as security concerns and evolving vulnerabilities across networks and dispersed workforces.

The UK-based report makes it clear that poor-performing legacy devices affect many facets of both an employee and ITDMs working day, and neatly ties productivity with employee morale. Tellingly, nearly half of the ITDMs surveyed said that greater investment in high-end laptops would show that their organization is committed to employee well-being.