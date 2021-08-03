Intermediate – Senior Developer (Fullstack) (Contract / Permanent) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is a Vibrant and fairly young dev team looking for a rock solid developer. They operate on a full stack environment with clients in various sectors including Banking, NGO, Medical and Municipal. Needing fast learners and hig performance with an eagerness to grow and adapt. Also team players that is willing to share information alike. They have clients base across South Africa but you will be based in Centurion.

Coding, testing, maintenance and support.

Confer with management or development teams to prioritise needs, resolve conflicts, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.

Identify problems uncovered by testing or customer feedback, and correct problems.

Evaluate code to ensure that it is valid, is properly structured, meets industry standards and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems.

Maintain understanding of current web technologies or programming practices through continuing education and reading.

Minimum Requirements

Min 3 years solid working experience

Valid drivers license

Valid/Active MCSD qualification

C#

MVC

Angular

JavaScript

TypeScript

TSQL & and thorough understanding of Database relationships, Queries, Views, stored procedures and scheduled jobs

APIs/Webservices

Beneficial:

VB Script

Comm + components

IT related diploma/degree

Experience on workflow systems

Experience in NGO environment

Experience in chronic disease management

Android Dev studio experience

Kotlin app development experience

IIS web setup

