Intermediate – Senior Developer (Fullstack) (Contract / Permanent) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is a Vibrant and fairly young dev team looking for a rock solid developer. They operate on a full stack environment with clients in various sectors including Banking, NGO, Medical and Municipal. Needing fast learners and hig performance with an eagerness to grow and adapt. Also team players that is willing to share information alike. They have clients base across South Africa but you will be based in Centurion.
- Coding, testing, maintenance and support.
- Confer with management or development teams to prioritise needs, resolve conflicts, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.
- Identify problems uncovered by testing or customer feedback, and correct problems.
- Evaluate code to ensure that it is valid, is properly structured, meets industry standards and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems.
- Maintain understanding of current web technologies or programming practices through continuing education and reading.
Minimum Requirements
- Min 3 years solid working experience
- Valid drivers license
- Valid/Active MCSD qualification
- C#
- MVC
- Angular
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- TSQL & and thorough understanding of Database relationships, Queries, Views, stored procedures and scheduled jobs
- APIs/Webservices
Beneficial:
- VB Script
- Comm + components
- IT related diploma/degree
- Experience on workflow systems
- Experience in NGO environment
- Experience in chronic disease management
- Android Dev studio experience
- Kotlin app development experience
- IIS web setup