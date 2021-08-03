IT Security Administrator

Position: IT Security Administrator

Location: Midrand

Salary: R 265 784 per annum TCTC

Purpose of the job:

To analyse and review all calls and audit logs and ensure compliance on all security platforms.

Key Performance Areas:

Review and analyse data from the IT system. Security access control management. Support service-level agreements (SLAs) to ensure that security controls are managed and maintained. To manage stakeholder relationships effectively and efficiently. Develop, update and maintain security policies and ensure adherence thereof. Keep abreast of industry trends and best practices. Monitor and ensure that systems are compliant with IT security policies.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, and skills:

3 year Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in IT /IT Risk.

Studying towards HISP, CISA, CISM, CISSP.

1-3 Years’ experience in IT Security Administration or Learnership Programme.

Computer literacy is essential.

Understanding and knowledge of IT Risk and Compliance.

Knowledge information security management frameworks such as ISO 27001, COBIT, NIST and ITEL.

Cyber Security.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Analysis and problem-solving.

Interpersonal relationship skills.

Pays attention to detail.

Able to handle pressure/conflict.

Results-orientated.

Team player.

Able to retain optimism despite setbacks and self-motivated.

Desired Skills:

IT Risk

HISP

CISA

CISM

CISSP

IT Security Administration

Computer Literacy

IT Risk and Compliance

ISO 27001

COBIT

NIST

ITEL

Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

1 to 2 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

