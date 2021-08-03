JavaScript Software Developer – Semi Remote – R720 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 3, 2021

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing car manufacturer has an exciting position available for a JavaScript Software Developer to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB business units.

The applicant has the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and has a strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Technical Requirements:

  • 8 to 10 years commercial experience
  • Angular
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Nodejs
  • REDIS
  • ORM
  • Postgres
  • CSS 3
  • Bootstrap
  • HTML 5
  • Docker
  • Docker Compose
  • Git
  • Jenkins
  • OpenAPI
  • Swagger
  • Java
  • Spring
  • Kafka

Reference Number for this position is GZ53238 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn offering a rate negotiable between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

