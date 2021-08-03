MTN commits R170m for EC network modernisation

MTN has committed an additional R170 million investment in the Eastern Cape. The MTN Network currently provides coverage to over 98% of the population in the province and over 87% of the population already have LTE coverage.

“In the past six months MTN has made significant improvements to its network infrastructure across the board, and the opportunity now exists to grow our LTE footprint in the Eastern Cape, ensuring more customers have access to the LTE network,” says Gregg Anderson, MTN GM for Eastern Cape. “The additional investment provided to the Eastern Cape will allow us to grow our LTE footprint to close to 93% in the province by the end of 2021, supporting our vision that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life.

“Our investment in the Eastern Cape will, in the short-term, ensure improved connection and data speed in areas that may have had connectivity challenges in the past while our longer-term strategic intent includes network modernization, network resilience, building new sites and 5G expansion, with the aim of helping to support and drive business and job growth in South Africa.”

MTN’s recent finalisation of the long-awaited Coastal National Long Distance (NLD) cable project, known in the industry as NLD 5 and NLD 6 has added great capacity in the coastal areas. With the added R170-million investment, improved network reach and stability will accelerate MTN’s footprint in previously disadvantaged communities.

The investment will see MTN building new LTE sites in districts such as Joe Gqabi District, OR Tambo District and Amathole District and expanding 5G in Gqeberha and East London.

“South Africa is the nation with the most developed internet ecosystem in Africa, therefore the country’s long-term success will be based on sustainable and accelerated job creation and the best way to do this is by helping small and medium businesses grow both in urban and rural areas,” says Anderson.

Partnerships with EC government and municipality partners will also see ongoing support for children and education facilities in the region.

“In a digital era, quality network coverage and good internet speeds remain key resources in closing the digital access gaps in South Africa. Everyone is entitled to enjoy the benefits of the modern, connected world and its endless possibilities,” Anderson says.