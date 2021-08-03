Senior Azure Data Engineer

Aug 3, 2021

POSITION: Senior Azure Data Engineer, Databricks Developer (#SADE)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Sc. or Business degree or equivalent
  • 5+ years of experience in elements of data governance: quality, analysis, administration, architecture
  • Experience working as a Data Engineer on data warehousing solutions and cloud technology implementations
  • Experience working with data visualisation tools, e.g. Power BI, Tableau, etc.
  • Detailed knowledge and experience working with the following:
  • Microsoft Azure Data Factory V2 – including connectors to SQL Server, SAP, and custom connectors. Other connectors may also be used depending on the final source systems selected
  • Microsoft Azure Data Lake Store Gen2
  • Microsoft Azure ARM Templates / Azure Blueprints
  • Databricks (PySpark) – including integration of Azure Data Factory with Databricks
  • T-SQL
  • PowerShell or equivalent
  • Data formats (AVRO and Parquet)
  • Strong knowledge of BI concepts, e.g. enterprise data models, ER mapping, data warehouse design (dimensions & facts)
  • Azure DevOps
  • Integration Runtime
  • Superior attention to detail
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving and organizational skills
  • Ability to compare technologies and make recommendations to senior members of the team.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Writes technical designs
  • Installs integration runtime on servers to Integrate with Azure
  • Develops/configures data ingestion/transformation pipelines
  • Develops/configures data ingestion/transformation maintenance routines (e.g. concatenation of files, pipeline monitoring, reconciliation)
  • Deploys data ingestion/transformation pipelines
  • Develops & deploys Microsoft Power BI dashboards
  • Establishes and monitors data quality initiatives
  • Works with the Business data owners to document data definitions and business rules
  • Identifies areas for data quality improvements and helps resolve data quality problems
  • Develops data visualisations using Microsoft Power BI

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SADE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

