POSITION: Senior Azure Data Engineer, Databricks Developer (#SADE)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Sc. or Business degree or equivalent
- 5+ years of experience in elements of data governance: quality, analysis, administration, architecture
- Experience working as a Data Engineer on data warehousing solutions and cloud technology implementations
- Experience working with data visualisation tools, e.g. Power BI, Tableau, etc.
- Detailed knowledge and experience working with the following:
- Microsoft Azure Data Factory V2 – including connectors to SQL Server, SAP, and custom connectors. Other connectors may also be used depending on the final source systems selected
- Microsoft Azure Data Lake Store Gen2
- Microsoft Azure ARM Templates / Azure Blueprints
- Databricks (PySpark) – including integration of Azure Data Factory with Databricks
- T-SQL
- PowerShell or equivalent
- Data formats (AVRO and Parquet)
- Strong knowledge of BI concepts, e.g. enterprise data models, ER mapping, data warehouse design (dimensions & facts)
- Azure DevOps
- Integration Runtime
- Superior attention to detail
- Strong analytical, problem-solving and organizational skills
- Ability to compare technologies and make recommendations to senior members of the team.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Writes technical designs
- Installs integration runtime on servers to Integrate with Azure
- Develops/configures data ingestion/transformation pipelines
- Develops/configures data ingestion/transformation maintenance routines (e.g. concatenation of files, pipeline monitoring, reconciliation)
- Deploys data ingestion/transformation pipelines
- Develops & deploys Microsoft Power BI dashboards
- Establishes and monitors data quality initiatives
- Works with the Business data owners to document data definitions and business rules
- Identifies areas for data quality improvements and helps resolve data quality problems
- Develops data visualisations using Microsoft Power BI
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SADE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Data governance
- Data Engineer
- Data Warehousing
- Data visualisation
- Power BI
- Tableau
- Microsoft Azure Data Factory V2
- SQL servers
- SAP
- Microsoft Azure Data Lake Store Gen2
- Microsoft Azure ARM Templates / Azure Blueprints
- Databricks (PySpark)
- Azure Data Factory
- T-SQL
- PowerShell
- Data Formats – AVRO/Parquet
- BI Concepts
- enterprise data models
- ER mapping
- data warehouse design
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree