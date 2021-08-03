Senior Business Analyst at Talenttac

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be part of the vital link between our Customer & Digital team, Clients, and the business objectives. Supporting and contributing to the analytical, building, testing, deployment, and operational tasks of our software products. The role is also responsible for managing daily operational issues via the Service Desk and prioritizing accordingly with the team members.

Help design, document, and maintain system processes.

Support the Sponsor/Project Owner in their efforts to guide the projects implementation activities, including the requirements planning stage and the management of change requests.

Analyze the current business systems process and design the to be business systems process by using the identified design principles and document the ideas by working through increasing levels of design detail.

Analyze requirements from business and document the technical feasibility.

Liaise with internal teams to design a solution and document that solution in its entirety.

Create user stories, use cases, and functional specifications according to the Business Requirements.

Ability to effectively translate business requirements into technical terminology.

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision-making Responsibilities.

Presenting comprehensive solution demonstrations to clients and colleagues.

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to the development team.

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues, and deliver better value to the customer.

Manage the Service Desk queries and user requests.

Mentor the team with regard to Business Analysis principles and documentation standards.

Minimum Requirements

Matric.

Relevant BA qualification (FTI).

Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage.

At least 10 years work experience in the Retail/IT Industry.

At least 5 years work experience in a Business Analyst role.

Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing.

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills.

Be well organized and understand the product development process.

Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile Methodologies.

Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position