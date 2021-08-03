Senior Full Stack Java Developer – SEMI REMOTE – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a great opportunity to enhance your Angular and Data skills by joining a Rosslyn based international manufacturing group. You will be working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV NOW!!!

Requirements:

10+ years commercial development experience

Jira

Confluence

XRay

Angular 10

AG Grid

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

RESTful

Java 8

J2EE

Junit

Mockito

Test Containers

Docker

Kubernetes

Open Shift

Reference Number for this position is GZ52709 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home offering a contract rate of between R800 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

