Senior Performance Tester

We are looking for a Performance Tester to join our team. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we will also consider someone who is willing to work remotely. Please get in contact if youre interested in an exciting new opportunity.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: High Intermediate Senior
Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)
Contract Position
- Strong performance testing experience using Load Runner/ NeoLoad
- Some Automation testing experience using Selenium a bonus
- API Testing, Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E
- Be comfortable within an Agile environment
- Test script generation and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation.
- Test execution, monitoring and results recording.
- Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy.
- Test status updates.
- Test closure activities
- Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Neoload, LoadRunner, JMeter, IDEs, Jenkins, Bamboo, Maven, Test Management Tools, Selenium, Java/ C#/ Python (not all are must haves)