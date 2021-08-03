Senior Performance Tester

We are looking for a Performance Tester to join our team. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we will also consider someone who is willing to work remotely. Please get in contact if youre interested in an exciting new opportunity.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: High Intermediate Senior

Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)

Contract Position

Strong performance testing experience using Load Runner/ NeoLoad

Some Automation testing experience using Selenium a bonus

API Testing, Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E

Be comfortable within an Agile environment

Test script generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution, monitoring and results recording.

Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy.

Test status updates.

Test closure activities

Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Neoload, LoadRunner, JMeter, IDEs, Jenkins, Bamboo, Maven, Test Management Tools, Selenium, Java/ C#/ Python (not all are must haves)

Learn more/Apply for this position