Software Architect

Aug 3, 2021

Our client is looking for a self-motivated Software Architect to work on industry specific software solutions as well as overseeing technical standards.

Requirements:

  • 7+ years proven hands-on experience designing and implementing systems.
  • C#, .Net Framework, MVC
  • Web services, XML, JSON, and SOAP.
  • Bootstrap3/4
  • Production experience with front-end framework (Vue.js)
  • CSS, HTML/HTML5, JavaScript and UI/UX design
  • Core Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF and EF
  • Excellent problem solving skills

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for making design choices, coordinate, and oversee technical standards, including software coding standards, tools, and platforms.
  • Promote best practices within our team and participate in design and code reviews.
  • Document and enforce software coding procedures and standards.
  • Produce clear, useful technical documentation.
  • Able to determine the most effective and efficient software design, ensuring high availability, data security, scalability, reusability, and data integrity within all processes and solutions.
  • Work closely with development team members to provide technical guidance with development within the architecture.
  • Suggest and implement solutions for process improvement.
  • Conduct code and unit testing reviews to ensure quality deliverables.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • MVC
  • XML
  • SOAP
  • JavaScript
  • JSON
  • Vue.js
  • Bootstrap 3
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • UI/UX
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 13th Cheque

