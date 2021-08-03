Solutions Architect

An opportunity is available for an IT Professional to join a growing IT company in Cape Town as their Solutions Architect.

Our client is seeking a motivated individual that can assist in the retail sector to make use of new productivity tools and take retailers upon the digital transformation journey.

The ideal individual will have experience in soliciting, understanding business requirements as well as the ability to mobilise and train a small team to produce rapid and sustainable impactful solutions. A friendly cheerful disposition while dealing with clients, patience to explain to non-techy users how G Suite works and how all the apps work together behind the scenes.

Requirements:

IT Degree/similar qualification

4-5 years’ experience within a similar position

End-user G Suite Application knowledge

Proficient with the following:

JavaScript

Google Apps Script

Node.js

Python

Data Studio visualization

API

GCP

Cloud functions

Cloud Storage

Cloud architecture

Salary: Market Related

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

