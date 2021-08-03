An opportunity is available for an IT Professional to join a growing IT company in Cape Town as their Solutions Architect.
Our client is seeking a motivated individual that can assist in the retail sector to make use of new productivity tools and take retailers upon the digital transformation journey.
The ideal individual will have experience in soliciting, understanding business requirements as well as the ability to mobilise and train a small team to produce rapid and sustainable impactful solutions. A friendly cheerful disposition while dealing with clients, patience to explain to non-techy users how G Suite works and how all the apps work together behind the scenes.
Requirements:
- IT Degree/similar qualification
- 4-5 years’ experience within a similar position
- End-user G Suite Application knowledge
Proficient with the following:
- JavaScript
- Google Apps Script
- Node.js
- Python
- Data Studio visualization
- API
- GCP
- Cloud functions
- Cloud Storage
- Cloud architecture
Salary: Market Related
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
