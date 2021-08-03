Systems Architect

Aug 3, 2021

Minimum Requirements :

  • B Sc (mathematics or informatics) beneficial
  • 5-7 years in architectural role with experience in Java software development
  • BA understanding

Skills Required

  • Excellent understanding of object oriented principals and java language fundamentals
  • Knowledge of common patterns
  • JAVA 8
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JAXB
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL
  • JBOSS
  • WEBLOGIC

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

  • Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.
  • Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives
  • Balance system properties with internal design properties.
  • Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
  • Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.
  • Maintain repository of systems architecture artifact
  • Monitor high-level system performance
  • Data Security Management
  • Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.
  • Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.
  • Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.
  • Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).
  • Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.
  • Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.
  • Lead architecture developments for small systems.
  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
  • Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.
  • Contribute to the organizations enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction.
  • Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.
  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
  • Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.
  • Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.
  • Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.
  • Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system
  • Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and system management requirements as indicated by the business requirement

Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position