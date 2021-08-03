Systems Architect

Minimum Requirements :

B Sc (mathematics or informatics) beneficial

5-7 years in architectural role with experience in Java software development

BA understanding

Skills Required

Excellent understanding of object oriented principals and java language fundamentals

Knowledge of common patterns

JAVA 8

EJB

HTML

JSF

JAXB

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

JBOSS

WEBLOGIC

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.

Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives

Balance system properties with internal design properties.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.

Maintain repository of systems architecture artifact

Monitor high-level system performance

Data Security Management

Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.

Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.

Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.

Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.

Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.

Lead architecture developments for small systems.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.

Contribute to the organizations enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction.

Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.

Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.

Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.

Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system

Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and system management requirements as indicated by the business requirement

Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted

