Systems Architect

Minimum Requirements :
- B Sc (mathematics or informatics) beneficial
- 5-7 years in architectural role with experience in Java software development
- BA understanding
Skills Required
- Excellent understanding of object oriented principals and java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of common patterns
- JAVA 8
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JAXB
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
- JBOSS
- WEBLOGIC
KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :
- Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.
- Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives
- Balance system properties with internal design properties.
- Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
- Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.
- Maintain repository of systems architecture artifact
- Monitor high-level system performance
- Data Security Management
- Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.
- Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.
- Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.
- Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).
- Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.
- Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.
- Lead architecture developments for small systems.
- Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
- Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.
- Contribute to the organizations enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction.
- Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.
- Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
- Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.
- Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.
- Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.
- Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system
- Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and system management requirements as indicated by the business requirement
