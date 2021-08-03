Tech Lead .NET, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Investment Firm seeks the expertise of a Tech Lead to manage the technical aspects of solution delivery and systems and Developers who work within the domain & make a valuable contribution to technical solutions. You will be responsible for the design, implementation and support of the technology solutions that enable the Institutional business area and central business functions to achieve their business objectives. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Science or related technical discipline, have 8 years Dev experience including at a Senior Developer level, skilled with .NET, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript, able to write SQL for Microsoft SQL Server, including stored procedures, UDFs and other T-SQL querying & knowledge of Object-Oriented design, data structures & [URL Removed] the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.

Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery.

Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability.

Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.

Review code and approve changes before deployment to production.

Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions.

Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery of new system/technical solutions by the Developers.

Work with the Architect, other Tech Leads and Development Manager to understand and drive the strategic direction of the technologies within Institutional IT.

Ensure domain technical direction is aligned with overall tech direction/architecture for Institutional IT, and overall tech direction caters for needs of the domains.

Identify areas for continuous improvement of both systems and architectural standards and help drive implementation.

Timeous, clear tracking, management and appropriate escalation of issues and risks.

Ensure systems documentation for support are produced as required.

Ensure a stable and sustainable technical platform is in place to support the business area. Manage the Developers in the domain Lead a team of Developers (+/- 5 Developers) in the domain, according to skill set.

Carry out all aspects of people management i.e. staff performance appraisals, approve leave, recruit, train, develop and mentor staff.

Responsible for assigning work to the Developers, determining estimates, overseeing technical design and driving delivery according to the SDLC procedures and standards.

Ensure the correct technical skills are in place in the domain to meet business needs. Make a personal contribute to our technical solutions Develop key solutions that add to the central technical stack or contribute to initiatives. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or related technical discipline. Experience/Skills – At least 8 years worth of professional development experience – able to perform at a Senior Developer level.

Experience managing a development team and driving team delivery.

Knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms.

Experience interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Exceptional skills in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.

Writing SQL for Microsoft SQL Server, including stored procedures, UDFs and other T-SQL querying.

System integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems.

An understanding of relational database structures. Advantageous Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation.

Exposure to PostgreSQL. ATTRIBUTES: Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Excellent leadership skills able to direct, motivate, delegate, inspire.

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.

Ability to deal with key stakeholders.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong organisational and planning skills.

Self-motivated and confident.

