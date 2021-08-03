UFT Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation tester with strong UFT and VB Scripting experience to join our team. If you are based in Cape Town, or willing to relocate to Cape Town, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Intermediate Senior

Location: Cape Town (or willing to relocate to Cape Town down the line)

Contract opportunity

– Strong UFT Testing experience

– VB Scripting experience

– API Testing using Postman or SOAP UI and SQL experience is beneficial

– Selenium and Java experience is beneficial

