Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer

Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer

Permanent

Cape Town/ Position is fully Remote with the ability to travel to H/O in Cape Town every quarter

Cape Town based cloud/ software development company that covers a variety of industries and a range of apps and IoT software projects are looking for an Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer. They are a creative, dynamic team of Product Managers, UX Designers & Researchers, Software Architects, Software Developers, QA Analysts & Engineers dedicated to delivering software that delivers value to their clients.

They are serious about always learning new things. They create the time and opportunities for you to learn and develop new skills and actively promote and compensate you for taking on more responsibility aligned with your career goals.

What would it be like working with them? You will:

Gain exposure to a range of industries, projects and technologies (constantly)

Work in teams of Product Managers, UX Designers & Researchers, Software Developers and QA

Work remotely, but not in isolation

Continuously learn about new shiny things with an allocated training budget and time

Have a mentor with the experience in the skills that you want to develop

The role itself?

You would join the team as an Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer

Your duties would include, but not limited to:

Delivering code according to a product backlog

Agile software development

Actively contributing to the team

Continuous self-development and expansion of skills

Assisting the Technical Lead with designing technical solutions

Assisting the Senior Software Developer to mentor junior team members

Assisting with software and product support

Ability to zoom out to the big picture and zoom in on detail

Estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines but manage expectations pro-actively rather than working overtime to get the work done

Having excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to fail fast, learn fast and share both failure and learning with others

Ability to prioritise learning over being right

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 4 years working experience of which a minimum of 2 years each of Android (Java or Kotlin) and 2 years iOS development experience

Relevant B.Sc. or B.Eng. university degree + Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/programming courses OR an additional 5 years of work experience in the absence of a degree

Beneficial

Honours/ Masters/ Doctorate degree

Flutter experience OR a keen interest in Flutter

AWS Cloud experience

A preference for a variety of work and ‘horizontal’ training over deep specialist skills.

Aspirations to mentor and coach other Developers

Desired Skills:

Android Software Development

IOS Developer

Android Java Development

Kotlin Developer

Flutter

AWS Cloud

Mentoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position