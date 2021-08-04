Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer
Permanent
Cape Town/ Position is fully Remote with the ability to travel to H/O in Cape Town every quarter
Cape Town based cloud/ software development company that covers a variety of industries and a range of apps and IoT software projects are looking for an Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer. They are a creative, dynamic team of Product Managers, UX Designers & Researchers, Software Architects, Software Developers, QA Analysts & Engineers dedicated to delivering software that delivers value to their clients.
They are serious about always learning new things. They create the time and opportunities for you to learn and develop new skills and actively promote and compensate you for taking on more responsibility aligned with your career goals.
What would it be like working with them? You will:
-
Gain exposure to a range of industries, projects and technologies (constantly)
-
Work in teams of Product Managers, UX Designers & Researchers, Software Developers and QA
-
Work remotely, but not in isolation
-
Continuously learn about new shiny things with an allocated training budget and time
-
Have a mentor with the experience in the skills that you want to develop
The role itself?
You would join the team as an Android (Java or Kotlin) + iOS Developer
Your duties would include, but not limited to:
-
Delivering code according to a product backlog
-
Agile software development
-
Actively contributing to the team
-
Continuous self-development and expansion of skills
-
Assisting the Technical Lead with designing technical solutions
-
Assisting the Senior Software Developer to mentor junior team members
-
Assisting with software and product support
-
Ability to zoom out to the big picture and zoom in on detail
-
Estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines but manage expectations pro-actively rather than working overtime to get the work done
-
Having excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
-
Ability to fail fast, learn fast and share both failure and learning with others
-
Ability to prioritise learning over being right
Minimum Requirements
-
Minimum 4 years working experience of which a minimum of 2 years each of Android (Java or Kotlin) and 2 years iOS development experience
-
Relevant B.Sc. or B.Eng. university degree + Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/programming courses OR an additional 5 years of work experience in the absence of a degree
Beneficial
-
Honours/ Masters/ Doctorate degree
-
Flutter experience OR a keen interest in Flutter
-
AWS Cloud experience
-
A preference for a variety of work and ‘horizontal’ training over deep specialist skills.
-
Aspirations to mentor and coach other Developers
