Angular Developer

Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
Role tasks:
- Refine implementation stories within the team.
- Implement necessary changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.
- Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).
- Write unit tests for Angular code.
- Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber).
- Analyse and fix defects raised by users
- Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.
- Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps.
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Angular (version >= 8)
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML
- GIT, Jenkins, Nexus, CI/CD
- AGILE software development knowledge
- Knowledge of daily business incident managing in ITSM Suite
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- UX/UI desirable.
Soft skills:
- E2E understanding of user functions
- Costumer oriented thinking (problem solving, defect fixing)
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Above-board work ethics
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required Willing and able to travel internationally