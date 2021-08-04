Angular Developer

Aug 4, 2021

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

Role tasks:

  • Refine implementation stories within the team.
  • Implement necessary changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.
  • Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).
  • Write unit tests for Angular code.
  • Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber).
  • Analyse and fix defects raised by users
  • Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.
  • Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps.

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Angular (version >= 8)
  • JavaScript, CSS, HTML
  • GIT, Jenkins, Nexus, CI/CD
  • AGILE software development knowledge
  • Knowledge of daily business incident managing in ITSM Suite

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Angular (version >= 8)
  • JavaScript, CSS, HTML
  • GIT, Jenkins, Nexus, CI/CD
  • UX/UI desirable.

Soft skills:

  • E2E understanding of user functions
  • Costumer oriented thinking (problem solving, defect fixing)
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required Willing and able to travel internationally

