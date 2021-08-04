Architect (PHP LARAVEL)

Our client is a leading online payment processing solution for individuals, NPOs and businesses of all sizes in South Africa. You will be involved in expanding their existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security.

Remote work is an option.

You will closely work with the Lead Architect and CTO, and will report to the Development Manager.

Core Competencies:

? Design, develop and execute software systems and applications to address business needs.

? Define all aspects of software and app development, from coding standards to workflow

and appropriate technology. ? Identify areas where processes and system architecture can be improved.

? Provide architectural blueprints and technical leadership to the IT team.

? Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure the highest quality product platform.

? Work closely with the product team to translate business ideas into technical solutions.- ? Keep up to date with technology trends in the industry.

? Contribute towards creating documentation that enhances organisational understanding

and keeps track of decision making. ? Do code reviews for selected complex stories

? Do hands-on coding in PHP, Laravel, Lumen or MariaDB when the need is there

? Do architectural reviews to ensure developers interpreted and followed your specifications correctly.

Requirements

? Minimum of 7 years experience in Development

? Relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications in computer science, engineering or related area is a plus

? Broad understanding of coding, programming languages and frameworks, especially PHP, Laravel, Lumen and MariaDB

? Good understanding of Microservices and Web API integration

? Extensive knowledge of the software development process and corresponding technologies

? Excellent understanding of design patterns and architectural styles

? Experience designing and implementing software applications, both backend and frontend

? Experience working on large-scale software projects, E-commerce platform building experience is a plus-

? Project management or Scrum experience

? Active participation in the open source community is strongly encouraged

? Genuine interest and passion for technology

? Must be dynamic and a self-starter, able to work independently or as part of a team

? Be able to lead and support your team

? Be self-motivated and have high energy levels

? Have strong communications skills and be able to use initiative in problem-solving

? Be an analytical thinker with a keen eye for detail

Desired Skills:

PHP

laravel

Web API

Lumen

