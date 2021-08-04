Business Analyst

Work for a strong, dynamic and leading Financial Services organisation built on a proud heritage, the quality of its people and a passion for customers and communities.

They are actively looking for Finance Business Analysts, 1 x Senior and 1x Intermediate, to join their team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

Your responsibilities will include but are not limited to facilitating workshop sessions to extract requirements via TEAMS, investigating and defining requirements for financial processes, effectively documenting processes and requirements, as well as analysing financial policies and procedures to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement. You will be working with diverse teams across multiple African geographies.

Desired Skills:

Finance

Management

Business Analysis

group accounting

Business Process Re-Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Requirements for the Senior role:

– Relevant tertiary qualification;

– 10 – 15+ years’ experience working as a Finance Manager, managing finance operations or group accounting;

– 5+ years’ experience working on finance projects with a transformation nature such as finance process optimisation and redesign; and,

– 5+ years’ experience working within financial services (i.e. Banking or Insurance).

Requirements for the Intermediate role:

– Finance or CA qualification (Essential);

– 5+ years’ experience working as a Business Analysis within a financial environment and

– 5+ years’ experience working on process reengineering projects; and,

– 5+ years’ experience working within financial services (i.e. Banking or Insurance).

