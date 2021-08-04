Business Application Analyst at Reverside

Aug 4, 2021

Business Application Analyst Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Business Apllication AnalystProfessionals with 3-4 years ofsolid development experience in Business Application Analysis and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Business Application Analyst Job Description:
The primary functions of this role are to:

  • Gather, analyze and document business requirements for the company’s applications (non-web-based and web-based).

  • Analyze and document business requirements needed to migrate the existing non-web-based application to the new web-based solution.

Business Analyst Responsibilities:

  • Conduct analysis of the Actuarial Product specs and translate the requirements into Business requirements needed for Systems development.

  • Facilitate interviews and information gathering sessions with stakeholders and present the solutions.

    • Screen designs (non-web-based system)

    • Defining the business rules/validations/field functionality for the User Interface i.e. quote and application components.

    • Compiling error messages

    • Designing quote reports (when new products are introduced) and defining the business rules for the report.

    • Specify updates needed for ongoing maintenance to these applicationsCompile the Functional Requirements Specifications which includes, but is not limited to:

  • Conduct root cause analysis and investigation of production defects and propose a solution.

  • Assist the Testing Team during the User Acceptance testing phase.

  • Identify gaps, trends and process improvement opportunities.

  • Collaborate, negotiate and co-ordinate with various stakeholders to produce and obtain sign off of Business requirement

Education, Skills, Knowledge and Experience
Education:
Essential:

  • Matric Maths Pass

  • Recognised Business Analysis qualification

Skills:
Essential:

  • Analytical

  • Planning and organizational skills

  • Attention to detail

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Presentation skills

  • Excellent communication skills

  • Effective time management

Application Tools:

  • Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

  • JIRA

  • Confluence

  • Teams

Experience:
Minimum 2 years Business Analysis experience.

