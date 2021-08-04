Business Application Analyst at Reverside

Business Application Analyst Role in Johannesburg
We are looking for Business Apllication AnalystProfessionals with 3-4 years ofsolid development experience in Business Application Analysis and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Business Application Analyst Job Description:
The primary functions of this role are to:
- Gather, analyze and document business requirements for the company’s applications (non-web-based and web-based).
- Analyze and document business requirements needed to migrate the existing non-web-based application to the new web-based solution.
Business Analyst Responsibilities:
- Conduct analysis of the Actuarial Product specs and translate the requirements into Business requirements needed for Systems development.
- Facilitate interviews and information gathering sessions with stakeholders and present the solutions.
- Screen designs (non-web-based system)
- Defining the business rules/validations/field functionality for the User Interface i.e. quote and application components.
- Compiling error messages
- Designing quote reports (when new products are introduced) and defining the business rules for the report.
- Specify updates needed for ongoing maintenance to these applicationsCompile the Functional Requirements Specifications which includes, but is not limited to:
- Conduct root cause analysis and investigation of production defects and propose a solution.
- Assist the Testing Team during the User Acceptance testing phase.
- Identify gaps, trends and process improvement opportunities.
- Collaborate, negotiate and co-ordinate with various stakeholders to produce and obtain sign off of Business requirement
Education, Skills, Knowledge and Experience
Education:
Essential:
- Matric Maths Pass
- Recognised Business Analysis qualification
Skills:
Essential:
- Analytical
- Planning and organizational skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Presentation skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Effective time management
Application Tools:
- Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Teams
Experience:
Minimum 2 years Business Analysis experience.