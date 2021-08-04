Business Application Analyst at Reverside

Business Application Analyst Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Business Apllication AnalystProfessionals with 3-4 years ofsolid development experience in Business Application Analysis and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Business Application Analyst Job Description:

The primary functions of this role are to:

Gather, analyze and document business requirements for the company’s applications (non-web-based and web-based).

Analyze and document business requirements needed to migrate the existing non-web-based application to the new web-based solution.

Business Analyst Responsibilities:

Conduct analysis of the Actuarial Product specs and translate the requirements into Business requirements needed for Systems development.

Facilitate interviews and information gathering sessions with stakeholders and present the solutions. Screen designs (non-web-based system) Defining the business rules/validations/field functionality for the User Interface i.e. quote and application components. Compiling error messages Designing quote reports (when new products are introduced) and defining the business rules for the report. Specify updates needed for ongoing maintenance to these applicationsCompile the Functional Requirements Specifications which includes, but is not limited to:

Conduct root cause analysis and investigation of production defects and propose a solution.

Assist the Testing Team during the User Acceptance testing phase.

Identify gaps, trends and process improvement opportunities.

Collaborate, negotiate and co-ordinate with various stakeholders to produce and obtain sign off of Business requirement

Education, Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Education:

Essential:

Matric Maths Pass

Recognised Business Analysis qualification

Skills:

Essential:

Analytical

Planning and organizational skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Presentation skills

Excellent communication skills

Effective time management

Application Tools:

Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

JIRA

Confluence

Teams

Experience:

Minimum 2 years Business Analysis experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position