C# Developer

SENIOR C# Developer

A Rare found in the Garden route!! Professional and Creative job in paradise !!!

Our client is looking for excellent developers with a real passion for making a difference and being exposed to the latest technologies

Permanent position.

The position entails Web Development and/or Desktop Application Development – innovative insurance management systems

Suits dynamic developers who will constantly better him/herself according to state of the art technologies and trends in the field (They are constantly looking for an excuse on how they can implement technologies like blockchain, automation and AI and so forth, into their systems)

If you have experience in all/some of the skills listed, are pasionate about your work and wants to make a life changing decision for your family, please let us know. The work relates to the insurance industry, but you don’t necessarily have to be experienced in this industry to be considered. If you are good developer with a real passion for making a difference, you are what they need.

You will be required to relocate to George / Garden Route.

Bring your family to a beautifull part of our country, where everything works well and there are excellent schools (Eng as well as Afr) to choose from.

Desired Skills:

C#

Vb.Net

Javascript

Asp.Net

Entity Framework

MS SQL and T-SQL scripting

MS SQL database design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.0

Azure Dev Ops

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– Stable, expanding company with an international footprint

– They care about their staff and believe in strong teamwork

– Positions are available because of growth

– They are following the Object Orientated concept of programming together with a 3 Tier architecture.

– Work is mostly done in the .Net environment(C# and VB.Net) but they also use PHP, jQuery and Javascript

Other areas of interest of possible candidates:

– Portray functional requirements into optimum solutions on the system

– Be creative and bring new ideas and technologies to advance the team and the system

– You will contribute in steering the product architecture

– You will be working in a diverse team environment

– Share what you have learned, become the master…

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

